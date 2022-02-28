Community Board 5 to hold virtual monthly meeting March 9

Community Board 5 — representing Maspeth, Glendale, Ridgewood and Middle Village — will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Members of the public can view the meeting in progress over YouTube and the CB5 website.

The topics for the March meeting include the 2023 preliminary budget for the Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale communities. There will also be time for public comment which will lead into the chairperson’s reports as well as the district manager’s and individual committee reports.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum can submit a written statement to the Community Board 5 email address at qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, so that it can be read into the record by staff.