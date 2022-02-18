Corona woman killed by teen driving pickup truck on Northern Boulevard: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Corona woman was killed after she was struck by a pickup truck that had jumped a curb on Northern Boulevard Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

An allegedly unlicensed teenager who was behind the wheel of the vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with police but was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Sara Perez, 19, of 108th Street in Corona, was walking in front of 106-15 Northern Blvd. just before 5 p.m. when the 16-year-old driver rammed into her, pinning the victim against a wall. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision and discovered the woman unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 16-year-old was entering an auto body shop at that location when the 2006 Ford F-10 pickup truck went up on the sidewalk striking the woman, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.