Man stabbed to death, another wounded by gunfire in Jamaica: NYPD

A man was stabbed to death and a second was shot on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica on the evening of Monday, Feb. 21, according to authorities.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 109-02 Merrick Blvd. just after 6:30 p.m. and discovered an unidentified man with multiple stab wounds, according to the NYPD.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A short time later, a 39-year-old man walked into Jamaica Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and investigators believe he was shot at the same location of the stabbing on Merrick Boulevard. The shooting victim is listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.