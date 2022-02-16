Ozone Park woman assaulted during break in, two suspects sought in robbery: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for two men who allegedly broke into a home while a mother and her toddler slept earlier this month.

The suspects struck just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, gaining entry to one unit of a multi-family home in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue and 104th Street in Ozone Park.

The 41-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were sleeping in a bedroom when one of the men punched her in the face and demanded cash and jewelry, police said. The men forced the victim and her youngster into a bathroom and began searching the apartment for valuables. They removed $472 in cash, a Samsung cell phone, three rings valued at a total of $2,500 and a pair of earrings valued at $475, according to the NYPD.

The two men took off on foot in an unknown direction. The mother suffered pain and bruising to her face but refused medical attention, while the child was uninjured, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the two suspects after the break-in not far from the victim’s home. The man that slugged the mother can be seen wearing a ski mask and a backpack over a dark-colored bubble jacket. The other suspect was wearing all black clothing,

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.