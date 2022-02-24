Truck driver fatally strikes Hollis woman in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

An 83-year-old Hollis woman was struck and killed near Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows Thursday morning.

Police from the 107th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the corner of Union Turnpike and 193rd Street and discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive lying on the ground with trauma to her body.

EMS responded and transported Cecilia Armesto to Queens General Hospital in Jamaica where she later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man operating a 2019 Freightliner FedEx truck made a right turn from southbound 193rd Street to westbound Union Turnpike when he struck Armesto while she was crossing on the west side of the intersection, according to the NYPD. The truck driver remained on the scene.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.