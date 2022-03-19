Armless pilot Jessica Cox motivates at JFK Airport

No arms does not mean no way!

Jessica is the first and only armless pilot in aviation history. Through the partnership among the JFK Port Authority, The Ninety-Nines, ModernAviation sponsors she met Girl Scouts and families with limb differences and other disabilities. Jessica showed them her airplane “JessieCab” sharing how she flies with her feet after surmounting personal challenges and stressing motivation with the words, “Disability does not mean inability,” she to the excited young children.