Broad Channel community celebrates start of construction of new P.S. 47 building that will replace school damaged by Superstorm Sandy

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday, March 15, in Broad Channel, to celebrate a new, state-of-the-art replacement building for P.S. 47, which was demolished last year.

The new $49.9 million 260-seat, four-story school will be a fully air-conditioned, accessible facility for 3K through eighth-grade students and will contain one 3K, one pre-K and one kindergarten classroom; eight standard classrooms; three special education classrooms; and middle school science demonstration and multi-use rooms.

“Our children deserve the best, and after a long wait, we are finally able to give the families of Broad Channel a school building they deserve,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said. “The school will be a beacon of safety, resiliency and productivity, the perfect environment for our children to learn and thrive in.”

The replacement building will also feature a gymnasium and library and will utilize solar panels on both roof levels.

“I am thrilled to break ground on this replacement building for P.S. 47, which will provide the children of Broad Channel with a modern, educational environment that will help them achieve their full potential,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Every child in our borough deserves a quality education, which is why it is important to continue to strive for the construction of modern, high-quality school buildings in Queens and throughout our city.”

The previous P.S. 47 building was at 140% capacity and experienced extensive damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. It also endured structural issues related to heating, cooling and electricity. The old facility also lacked a gymnasium, cafeteria, adequate outdoor play space and a library.

“I am excited to see the beginning of the construction of P.S. 47 in Broad Channel,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola said. “My predecessor, former Councilman Eric Ulrich, was the driving force behind this project. We look forward to the children being able to return to their neighborhood school in September of 2023.”

Students from the school have been temporarily relocated at the former Stella Maris High School, the former all-girls school at Beach 112th Street in Rockaway Park, until the new P.S. 47 is ready for occupancy.

“A new P.S. 47 is long overdue and has been a long time coming, but we are finally here breaking ground on a brand new school in Broad Channel,” state Senator Joseph Addabbo said. “After many meetings with the School Construction Authority, community leaders, school representatives and parents, the vision for this beautiful school begins today. I am excited for the students of P.S. 47 and their families, along with their teachers, faculty and staff, to be able to get into their new building as soon as construction is complete.”

Broad Channel Civic Association President Dan Mundy Jr. said, “It is fitting that as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Sandy, we will see a new school rise on this site. One that is above the floodplain, resilient with many great features, and will serve the community for decades to come.”

In District 27, the SCA will also be completing a 120-seat 3K Center on Beach 99th Street later this year and will open a new, 145-seat addition for P.S. 96 that will be ready in 2024.

“We are thrilled to provide the P.S. 47 community with a state-of-the-art school building that is safe, environmentally centered, and will serve New York City students for years to come,” Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said. “Hurricane Sandy had a lasting impact across our city, especially in Broad Channel, and this project reflects the incredible resiliency of our communities.”

PTA President Sabrina Gross can’t wait to see the new replacement facility.

“As a school community, we are overjoyed with obtaining a building that matches the spirit of our school,” Gross said. “On a personal note, my deceased mother-in-law was instrumental in leading the charge for the additions that were added to the school and it is my honor to continue her work by playing a small role in obtaining this brand-new, beautiful facility.”