Cops searching for duo who robbed two men in Springfield Gardens

Police from the 105th Precinct are looking for two suspects who mugged two men at gunpoint in broad daylight in a Springfield Gardens industrial area earlier this month.

The two victims, a 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were walking down 149th Avenue near 182nd Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, when they were approached by two men who displayed a firearm and demanded their property, police said.

The two suspects forcibly removed approximately $27,000 in cash from the older victim and fled in a white Nissan sedan in an unknown direction with a Pennsylvania license plate LCX-1798. Neither of the victims was injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the two men who were dressed in all-black clothing. Police said they are between 20 to 30 years of age.

