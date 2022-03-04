Police looking for a couple in a slashing incident on a G train in Long Island City

Just hours before the NYPD revealed that crime increased in the city’s subway system by more than 73 percent compared to February 2021, there was an additional incident of violence aboard a G train in Long Island City Thursday morning.

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a man and a woman who were on a G train inside the Court Square subway station when the woman snatched a cellphone from a straphanger and punched her in the face, according to the NYPD.

A 37-year-old man came to the assistance of the victim and the second suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed him, causing a laceration to his wrist, police said. The two suspects fled the train and the injured rider was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the two suspects. The man was wearing a dark hooded bubble jacket with red gloves, a black facemask and dark pants. The woman was wearing a dark hooded winter jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.