Queens congresswomen help secure visa for son of Asian woman who died after being attacked with a rock in Corona

Yang Gao, the son of GuiYing Ma who died last month after she was attacked outside of her Corona home, has obtained a visa to come to the U.S. from China to attend his mother’s funeral later this month.

Congress members Grace Meng and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped to secure the visa for Gao. The exact date of the funeral is still to be confirmed.

Ma died on Feb. 22 as a result of “complications of blunt impact injury of the head.” On the morning of Nov. 26, she was sweeping the sidewalk next to her home at the corner of 38th Avenue and 97th Street in Corona, when she was struck in the head with a rock. Ma was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and died just weeks after waking up from a coma. The suspect, Elisaul Perez, 33, was arrested and indicted for the crime.

Meng joined Ma’s husband, Zhanxin Gao, and the family’s pro bono attorneys on March 1 to announce her death, and also called for continued efforts to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate and violence.

Gao’s visa application, which was for a non-immigrant visa, was approved today after Meng and Ocasio-Cortez recently intervened with the State Department.

“We continue to be devastated over the passing of GuiYing Ma and our thoughts remain with her loved ones as they mourn her loss,” Meng said. “We thank the U.S. State Department for working with us and facilitating her son’s visa so that he can be with his father at this difficult time, and provide the emotional and physical support that is needed. Unfortunately, there are no words that can ease the pain they are experiencing. But we will continue to be here for them, and assist with any other needs that may arise.”