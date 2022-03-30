Rosa’s Pizza will replace Jack’s at Bay Terrace Shopping Center

The Queens-based pizza-chain Rosa’s Pizza will be opening at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center sometime this spring in the spot previously occupied by Jack’s Pizza.

Until recently, there were rumors Cord Meyer, the company that owns the shopping center, intended to open a new pizza place there to replace Jack’s, which closed its doors in January after an alleged rental dispute with Cord Meyer. Jack’s had operated there for nearly 50 years before closing its doors.

Founded in 1975, Rosa’s Pizza has since expanded from Maspeth to nine locations across Brooklyn and Queens. Rosa’s Pizza co-owner Charlie Troia said the location is expected to open within the next “several months.” In addition to taking over the storefront where Jack’s once stood, Rosa’s will also occupy one next to it.

According to Troia, the decision to open a location at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center is based, in part, on a desire to expand the chain eastward. He also said the busy shopping center was a great fit for the large location they will have.

According to Cord Meyer and Rosa’s, they hope to have the doors opened by around Memorial Day.

“We look forward to welcoming Rosa’s Pizza to the Bay Terrace Shopping Center,” a Cord Meyer spokesperson told QNS. “We anticipate that Rosa’s will open later this spring, occupying a larger, improved space and offering an expanded menu to accommodate our neighbors and shoppers.”