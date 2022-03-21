Lucky Take 5 player purchases winning ticket at Bayside convenience store

A top-prize winning lottery ticket was sold at a Bayside convenience store Friday.

The lucky person purchased the $15,201.50 ticket at Bayside Smoke & Lotto Inc., located at 41-05 Bell Blvd. The winning numbers were announced during the Take 5 midday drawing that afternoon.

This marks the third time since February that a winning Take 5 ticket was purchased in Queens. It was announced other winning tickets were sold in Astoria on Feb. 3 and Flushing on Feb. 19.

The Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field from one to 39, with the drawing televised each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Participants in the midday and evening drawings on their ticket need to check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov. Lottery draw game prizes of any amount can be claimed up to one year after the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. It contributed $3.59 billion to support education in New York over the 2020-21 fiscal year.

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.