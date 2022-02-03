Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold to one lucky winner in Astoria on Wednesday.

The winner bought the $41,359 ticket at Deep Trading Corporation, a convenience store located at 29-10A 30th Ave. This latest winner joins a string of other lucky lottery players from Queens, including one winner from Middle Village earlier this week who bought a $15,786 ticket from Elliot Convenience Store.

According to the New York Lottery, Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and the official drawing is televised at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Since its inception in 1967, the New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery. During fiscal year 2020-21, it contributed $3.59 billion to help support education in New York State.

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.