Flushing

Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Flushing convenience store

A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Flushing convenience store last weekend.

The lucky lottery player bought the $21,194.50 ticket at Ami Convenience at 75-47 Main St. and winning numbers were announced during the Take 5 midday drawing on Feb. 19.

This is the second time this month that a winning lottery ticket was sold in Queens. A separate winner, who bought a ticket in Astoria, was announced on Feb. 3.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and the official drawings are televised daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov.

Winners have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim a prize of any amount.

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

