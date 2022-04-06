Flushing fitness center and Asian real estate organization partner to host self-defense training class for women

The Asian American Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and Ocean All-Star Fitness in Flushing is teaching women in the real estate industry how to protect themselves and their property in a new self-defense training class that will be held on Thursday, April 7.

The Realtor Safety Advanced Class will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fitness center, located at 135-39 38th Ave. Three experienced instructors will teach 80 female students how to fight back in dangerous situations and how to master the ability to react quickly.

Three experienced instructors — Susan Kim, Neil Frielichi and Yang Peng — will teach Krav Maga, which combines effective techniques and philosophy from various martial arts and fight training.

Kim is a certified self-defense coach with Alpha Krav Maga International and is a certified personal trainer with the National Academy of Sports medicine. She is the owner and founder of Ready Wellness & Fitness, where she helps her clients reach a wide range of fitness and health goals. Kim is also a self-defense and fitness instructor at DP Martial Arts in Westwood, New Jersey.

Since 2014, Kim has served on the board of directors for The MMA Foundation (Mentoring through Martial Arts), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach underserved communities through the discipline of the martial arts. She is the program director of the women’s program Ladies First, where she works with survivors of abuse, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

This program is designed to equip women with skills to defend themselves in harmful and dangerous situations and to empower them with confidence and peace.