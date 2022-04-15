MTA to host 14 virtual workshops to gain rider input on Queens Bus Network Redesign

The MTA is conducting a series of virtual public workshops for residents to give their input on the Queens Bus Network Redesign, one of the largest bus network redesigns in the country.

According to the agency, the new draft plan will focus on routing, bus stop locations and frequency proposals that will take into consideration population growth, travel patterns, commute times and off-peak ridership.

From Monday, April 18 to Thursday, June 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., riders will get to share their questions, comments and concerns on Zoom workshops in each of the 14 Queens community boards.

Workshops will be in English with captioning in other languages. There will also be additional language interpreters available upon advance registration, no later than five business days before the workshop.

“These public workshops are a chance for Queens bus riders to learn more about our ambitious plan to speed up bus service and deliver a better bus network for the borough,” said MTA Bus Company President Acting President and New York City Transit Department of Buses Senior Vice President Frank Annicaro. “We are excited to reach this critical next step in the bus redesign process and encourage New Yorkers to attend these workshops and share their input with the MTA.”

Workshops will be on the following dates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.:

Monday, April 18

Community Board 1: Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla

Thursday, April 21

Community Board 2: Hunters Point, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla

Tuesday, April 26

Community Board 3: East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, North Corona

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla

Thursday, April 28

Community Board 4: Corona, Corona Heights, Elmhurst

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin

Wednesday, May 4

Community Board 5: Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Fresh Pond, Liberty Park

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin

Thursday, May 5

Community Board 6: Forest Hills, Rego Park

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin

Tuesday, May 10

Community Board 7: Kissena Park, Flushing Meadows, Corona Park, Bay Terrace, College Point, Beechhurst, Queensborough Hill, Willets Point

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Korean

Thursday, May 12

Community Board 8: Briarwood, Cunningham Heights, Flushing South, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Hilltop Village, Holliswood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok, Utopia

Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla

Monday, May 16

Community Board 9: Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Kew Gardens

Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla

Wednesday, May 18

Community Board 10: Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Tudor Village, Lindenwood

Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla

Tuesday, May 24

Community Board 11: Bayside, Douglaston to Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills

Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Korean

Thursday, May 26

Community Board 12: Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens

Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla

Tuesday, May 31

Community Board 13: Bellaire, Bellerose, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Laurelton, Meadowmere, North Shore Towers, Queens Village, Rosedale, Wayanda

Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla

Thursday, June 2

Community Board 14: Breezy Point, Belle Harbor, Neponsit, Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Rockaway, Rockaway Park, Far Rockaway

Language assistance in Spanish

Join a workshop at this link: mta.zoom.us/j/ 86541509211?pwd= Qk5MZUpZa2k2SmRBMldtRUVmZnVzUT 09