MTA to host 14 virtual workshops to gain rider input on Queens Bus Network Redesign

The MTA is conducting a series of virtual public workshops for residents to give their input on the Queens Bus Network Redesign, one of the largest bus network redesigns in the country.
According to the agency, the new draft plan will focus on routing, bus stop locations and frequency proposals that will take into consideration population growth, travel patterns, commute times and off-peak ridership.
From Monday, April 18 to Thursday, June 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., riders will get to share their questions, comments and concerns on Zoom workshops in each of the 14 Queens community boards.
Workshops will be in English with captioning in other languages. There will also be additional language interpreters available upon advance registration, no later than five business days before the workshop.
“These public workshops are a chance for Queens bus riders to learn more about our ambitious plan to speed up bus service and deliver a better bus network for the borough,” said MTA Bus Company President Acting President and New York City Transit Department of Buses Senior Vice President Frank Annicaro. “We are excited to reach this critical next step in the bus redesign process and encourage New Yorkers to attend these workshops and share their input with the MTA.”
Workshops will be on the following dates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.:
Monday, April 18
- Community Board 1: Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla
Thursday, April 21
- Community Board 2: Hunters Point, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla
Tuesday, April 26
- Community Board 3: East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, North Corona
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Bangla
Thursday, April 28
- Community Board 4: Corona, Corona Heights, Elmhurst
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin
Wednesday, May 4
- Community Board 5: Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Fresh Pond, Liberty Park
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin
Thursday, May 5
- Community Board 6: Forest Hills, Rego Park
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin
Tuesday, May 10
- Community Board 7: Kissena Park, Flushing Meadows, Corona Park, Bay Terrace, College Point, Beechhurst, Queensborough Hill, Willets Point
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Korean
Thursday, May 12
- Community Board 8: Briarwood, Cunningham Heights, Flushing South, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Hilltop Village, Holliswood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok, Utopia
- Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla
Monday, May 16
- Community Board 9: Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Kew Gardens
- Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla
Wednesday, May 18
- Community Board 10: Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Tudor Village, Lindenwood
- Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla
Tuesday, May 24
- Community Board 11: Bayside, Douglaston to Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills
- Language assistance in Spanish, Mandarin, Korean
Thursday, May 26
- Community Board 12: Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens
- Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla
Tuesday, May 31
- Community Board 13: Bellaire, Bellerose, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Laurelton, Meadowmere, North Shore Towers, Queens Village, Rosedale, Wayanda
- Language assistance in Spanish, Bangla
Thursday, June 2
- Community Board 14: Breezy Point, Belle Harbor, Neponsit, Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Rockaway, Rockaway Park, Far Rockaway
- Language assistance in Spanish
Join a workshop at this link: mta.zoom.us/j/
- Meeting ID: 865 4150 9211
- One tap mobile +19294362866,,86541509211#,,,,
*6256615911# US (New York)