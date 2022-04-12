Resorts World NYC ‘excited’ at prospect of landing full casino license included in the state budget

Southeast Queens residents could be major benefactors of the inclusion of downstate casino licenses in this year’s historic $220 billion state budget approved in Albany this weekend.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo, who serves as the chair of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, called the inclusion of the three casino licenses in the budget a win for the state and the communities where these licenses will go.

“By allowing three casinos in the downstate region to operate with full licenses, it will create thousands of jobs when considering construction and credible post-construction union jobs,” Addabbo said. “It also means additional revenue for the state, estimated at an initial $1.5 billion from the three license fees, and will allow us to significantly fund important educational and gaming addiction programs.”

Addabbo has advocated for one of the full casino licenses to go to Resorts World New York City saying they’ve proven to be a “great neighbor and a true economic engine” in his district since opening in 2011, having generated more than $3 billion for New York’s education fund.

“While this is a nice step forward for New York state, this does not mean our work is done. In fact, our work is just beginning,” Addabbo said. “Following the budget, the legislature must monitor the timely, fair and transparent bidding process for the licenses, and ensure that the siting process is being credibly implemented. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the Gaming Commission and the Hochul Administration on the downstate license issue.”

A full casino license means that in addition to its 6,500 slots and electronic table games, Resorts World would be able to introduce live dealers at table games such as poker, blackjack and roulette on two levels of gaming space.

“Resorts World New York City could not be more excited for the nearing of an opportunity to participate in a competitive process for a full casino license in New York City,” Genting America East President Robert DeSalvio said. “More than 10 years ago, we made a commitment to our partners throughout the state that we would create good-paying union jobs, have a strong and diverse workforce, generate much-needed education revenue, and be an economic engine for the entire community. A decade later, we have kept our promise backed by more than $1.1 billion invested in our world-class property.”

In addition to the gaming and entertainment spaces, its restaurants and bars, last summer The Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York opened to the public featuring 400 guest rooms, a fitness center, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the state and local shareholders on this important and timely leap forward,” DeSalvio said. “We are ready, willing and able to immediately double our workforce by adding more than 1,000 new union jobs and help the true potential of resort-style gaming, entertainment and hospitality be realized right here in the heart of Queens.”