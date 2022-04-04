Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a brazen thief who walked onto a Dutch Kills parking lot in broad daylight and allegedly made off with a car last week.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera entering the lot at 41-10 Crescent St. just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. He could be seen jumping into a 2017 white KIA and using the keys that were inside the vehicle to start it and drive away, police said.

A 49-year-old parking lot attendant attempted to stop the man by jumping on the hood of the car and he was able to hold on for a short distance before he fell to the ground, injuring his leg, according to authorities. The alleged car thief then drove off the lot and made his escape in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene but the victim refused medical attention, police said.

The vehicle’s license plate is UGD782 and has an estimated value of $21,000, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 to 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a hooded winter jacket, black knit hat, dark jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.