NYPD releases new video of 10 suspects who allegedly attacked young men in Jackson Heights

The NYPD released new video images Tuesday of a gang of 10 young men who are wanted for a brazen and violent attack on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights late last month.

The incident occurred in the heart of the Jackson Heights commercial corridor just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. The crew was caught on video surveillance surrounding a 16-year-old boy who was operating a scooter with two passengers, police said.

The group demanded the teen’s scooter and then jumped the rider and his passengers, punching and kicking the victims. The teenager was stabbed one time in his back during the melee and the mob grabbed his scooter, valued at $1,300, his backpack, $20 in cash, and his iPhone XR valued at $500, according to the NYPD.

The mob took off in the direction of Roosevelt Avenue and a good samaritan transported the victim by private means to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was in stable condition, police said. The latest video of the crew shows nine of them, all masked up and wearing hoods, entering a building while their ringleader talks on a cellphone.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.