Astoria woman dies nearly two weeks after she was struck by an SUV in LIC: NYPD

An elderly Astoria woman succumbed to her injuries Monday nearly two weeks after she was struck by an SUV while trying to cross 48th Street in a busy commercial section of Long Island City, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria, responding to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, and found an 89-year-old woman lying on the roadway in the vicinity of 48th Street and Northern Boulevard with trauma to her body.

Yuitmay Szeto, of 46th Street, was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she died Monday.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 37-year-old man was driving a 2018 gray Dodge Durango out of the BJ’s Wholesale Club parking lot on 48th Street when he struck the victim who was walking toward her home two blocks away. The driver remained at the scene and was also taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with minor injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.