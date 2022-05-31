E-bike rider struck and killed by MTA bus in Laurelton: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a fatal crash in Laurelton involving an MTA bus and a cyclist Saturday morning.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision in the vicinity of 238th Street and 128th Avenue one block west of the Belt Parkway just after 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that an MTA bus was traveling southbound on 238th Street when the driver struck an unidentified man who was operating a motorized bicycle traveling eastbound on 128th Street. The cyclist was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the MTA bus remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police. The bus operator has been withheld from service pending the results of NYPD and internal investigations.

“This was a tragic incident and we are cooperating with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, which is in the early stages of its review and will determine the facts,” said Frank Annicaro, acting president, MTA Bus Company and SVP, NYC Transit Department of Buses in a statement