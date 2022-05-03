Eight-story, mixed-used development coming to Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park will soon be home to an 80-foot-tall, mixed-use building, which will house both residential and commercial space, according to a report.

New York YIMBY first reported that developers from the Marcal Group filed permits for a lot at 155 Beach 115th St. According to building records, the eight-story development will be nearly 100,500 square feet dedicated to 84,565 square feet of residential space and 15,921 feet of commercial space.

The 76 proposed residences in the upcoming building will be approximately 1,112 square feet on average. According to date from BLDUP, the commercial space will likely be located on the building’s ground floor and there are also early plans for a cellar and enclosed parking lot with 39 spaces.

The Marcal Group is a Brooklyn- based development company, mostly responsible for projects in Brooklyn and New Jersey.

Developers are currently overseeing another Queens-based project at 22-06 Cornaga Ave. in Far Rockaway, a four-story, 25,000-square-foot building that will house 41 residential units.