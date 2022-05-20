Flushing BID to host first-ever Flushing Restaurant Week serving a variety of Asian cuisines

To promote the unique Asian food culture in downtown Flushing and celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, the Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) will host the first-ever Flushing Restaurant Week that will begin on Monday, May 23, and will run through Tuesday, May 31.

On May 20, members of the Flushing BID were joined by City Council Member Sandra Ung and Rob MacKay, director of public relations and marketing at the Queens Economic Development, to kick off the month-long event during a press conference held at the Sheraton East Hotel on 39th Avenue.

During Flushing Restaurant Week, 15 participating restaurants will offer a $20 pre-fixe menu for two people in various ways, including all-day long choices, lunch and early dinner specials before 6:30 p.m. Patrons will be able to order takeout and those who dine at one of the participating restaurants will receive a “Welcome to Flushing” bag.

“We’re so excited for Flushing Restaurant Week. We’ve got an exciting, diverse array of Asian restaurants to celebrate Asian American Heritage Month that are participating in Restaurant Week,” said Tina Lee, co-chair of the Flushing BID. “Food is such a great way to share and celebrate culture and we hope that through this event, more people will come to Flushing and try the different foods and enjoy shopping, and the diverse culture in Flushing.”

The establishments participating in Flushing Restaurant Week will serve a variety of Asian cuisines, including Japanese sushi, Malaysian Hainan chicken, spicy Sichuan style hot pot, North China style BBQ, Taiwanese cuisine, and more.

All patrons can enjoy the once-a-year opportunity by mentioning Flushing Restaurant Week in the participating restaurants during the event. They can also retrieve a free $5 voucher that can be used at any participating restaurants from the Flushing BID info booth, located in front of the Flushing Library at 41-17 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Ung congratulated the Flushing BID on launching its first Restaurant Week event.

“Flushing has more to offer than food. I encourage everyone to come here and take advantage of the amazing exciting cultural experiences,” Ung said.

According to Bianca Ng, program committee chair of Flushing BID, one of the goals of the organization is to help small businesses in the community, especially as they’re still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the slogans throughout the year we had was ‘Food, Fun, Flushing,’” Ng said. “Food is very important in Flushing. You see so many different restaurants, but last year during NYC Restaurant Week, I checked to see how many restaurants participated and saw only one from Flushing. I’m glad that the BID created Flushing Restaurant Week, so people can come and enjoy a meal while also visiting other sites nearby, such as the Queens Botanical Garden.”

MacKay said he hopes everyone will take advantage of the offer to either try something new or visit a particular restaurant that they love and enjoy their favorite meal.

Below is a list of participating Flushing restaurants: