Community groups to host Flushing Spring Family Day event at Kissena Corridor Park

The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center (CBWCHC) in partnership with Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Garden of Hope will host Flushing Spring Family Day on Saturday, May 14, in Kissena Corridor Park.

The family day event, scheduled to take place from 1 to 4 p.m., is an opportunity for community members to enjoy family-friendly activities, outdoor entertainment such as music and other performances and connect with CBWCHC health care providers and other community service organizations.

The event is co-sponsored by City Council Members Sandra Ung and Linda Lee, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Participants include CAIPA, Glow Community Center, IDNYC, the NYC Commission on Human Rights, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, NYPD, QARI and South Asian Council of Social Services.

IDNYC will be on hand to enroll participants ages 10 and up in its municipal identification card program for New Yorkers from all backgrounds, and from all five boroughs – no matter an individual’s immigration status. The free card provides access to a wide variety of services and programs offered by the city. Anyone seeking to enroll must bring proof of residency, photo ID, and a document that confirms date of birth.

Dr. Perry Pong, chief medical officer at CBWCHC, said the event is a chance to learn more about staying healthy and to get out of the house and into the community.

“No matter how old you are, it’s important for everyone to stay up on their annual health checkups and regular health screenings, such as Hepatitis B and other serious health conditions,” Pong said.

As spring is in full swing, Yuanfen Kristen Chi, executive director of the Garden of Hope, is inviting the community to enjoy the beautiful outdoors while receiving some useful social services resources.

“The pandemic and anti-Asian hate crimes have highlighted the devastating effect that a lack of approachable and accessible social services and community mental health support have on the Chinese immigrant communities,” Chi said. “Garden of Hope provides linguistically and culturally responsive social services that ensure the most vulnerable in our communities are not left behind in these challenging times.”

Ung thanked CBWCHC, the Garden of Hope and her colleagues for bringing the event to the community.

“I encourage families in Flushing to take advantage of this great opportunity to not take control of their health, but also enjoy a fun day of music, performances and activities for the kids,” Ung said.