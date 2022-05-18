GatewayJFK announces new scholarships available for southeast Queens students

Southeast Queens students can now apply for scholarships through GatewayJFK, the business improvement district representing the off-airport cargo community, for spring 2022.

The two scholarships offered are Aviation Program Scholarship and Regional Southeast Queens Program Scholarship.

“GatewayJFK is pleased to provide this second round of scholarships for two deserving students,” said Barbara J. Cohen, interim executive director of GatewayJFK. “This will bring the total amount of scholarships we offered to four for the year 2022 in the southeast Queens community.”

High school seniors entering trade school or college or currently enrolled students in trade schools, college or grad school can apply online for the scholarships.

For the Aviation Program, students should be seeking to further their interests in aviation careers by attending a qualified vocational trade school or accredited college or university. For the Regional Southeast Queens Program, the only criterion for students is residence within NYC Council Districts 27, 28 or 31.

“The GatewayJFK scholarship provides a seed of inspiration to nurture those with the heart to grow the landscape of southeast Queens for the greater good,” GatewayJFK Second Vice Chair Raleigh Hall said. “We are honored to be a helping arm to the youth of tomorrow.”

Each scholarship is $2,500, awarded to two students. Applicants can apply online at the GatewayJFK website here. The deadline for applications is June 30.

“It is an amazing opportunity to give to the community and encourage our students who have been through so much during these pandemic years, but are still exemplifying resilience,” GatewayJFK First Vice Chair Kim Lawton said. “Kudos to GatewayJFK’s commercial and residential members for collaborating and continuing to strive to improve our district one seed at a time.”