Two Jamaica high school seniors awarded scholarships for outstanding leadership and academic success

Two graduating seniors at York Early College Academy in Jamaica were awarded scholarships by the Zara Realty Charitable Foundation in recognition of their outstanding leadership abilities and academic excellence.

The students, Alicia Majid and Lorraine Benn, both graduated from York Early College Academy on May 27 and each received a $1,000 scholarship from the Zara Realty Charitable Foundation, a Jamaica-based charity run by the family that founded Zara Realty.

Benn, who graduated with an A average and plans to become a doctor, has been active in the community since her middle school days, creating educational workshops to ensure awareness of the need for more equitable healthcare access for LGBTQ youth and adults.

Majid, who also graduated with an A average and plans to earn a degree in public administration and a career in public service, was elected by her peers to be the York Early College Academy student government secretary.

“These inspiring young women represent the very best of our city, our community and our nation,” said Tony Subraj, co-managing partner of Zara Realty. “Our foundation is dedicated to helping the next generation of leaders realize their full potential, and with these scholarships, I am certain Alicia and Lorraine will continue on their path of success and continue improving the lives of their neighbors here in Queens and beyond.”

Amir Sobhraj, co-managing partner of Zara Realty, said the two scholarship winners have shown what it takes to accomplish their dreams.

“Both are interested in pursuing studies that will prepare them for careers that have shown themselves during the pandemic to be essential for the overall well-being of our society,” Sobhraj said. “We are thrilled to share this accomplishment with them.”

Noah Angeles, principal of York Early College Academy, said they’re thankful to the Zara Charitable Foundation for its focus on improving the lives of their students. Additionally, the organization has also dedicated the school’s first student counseling center last year.

“We look forward to a continuing partnership with this wonderful local organization,” Angeles said. “Let me also say congratulations to Alicia and Lorraine, as well as to our entire 2021 graduating class. It has been a challenging year, and I am so proud of your success.”