Glendale Kiwanis hosts annual street fair this July

The Glendale Kiwanis will host its annual street fair July 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue from Fresh Pond Road to Forest Avenue.

The event usually brings a crowd of thousands, where people can enjoy food and commercial vendors, a car show and pony rides for kids. There are also various games, activities and entertainment including music and a dance studio performance.

There will be over 40 vendors at the street fair, with various ethnic foods.

This event has been going on for over 25 years, and usually raises around $3,000 to $5,000. All the funds will be given back to the community through the Glendale Kiwanis’ various outreach programs, which support anything from scholarships to food pantries.

“Every penny that Kiwanis raises goes directly back to the community and the children, that’s what Kiwanis is — changing one community, one child at a time,” said Glendale Kiwanis member Joe Aiello.

Glendale Kiwanis has had a long standing reputation in the community, dating back to the 1960s. The organization also hosts an annual Halloween parade, which started in 1966, making it the oldest Halloween event in New York City.

The Glendale street fair had to take a pause once the COVID-19 pandemic hit but returned last year. Aiello expects this year to have the largest turnout yet.

“Seeing the people without masks and seeing them supporting the vendors and buying things and families enjoying themselves — there’s something for everybody,” Aiello said.

Glendale Kiwanis will have its own booth at the event and encourages everyone to stop by to learn more about what they do and receive free merchandise.