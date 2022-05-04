Jamaica man busted in March hit-and-run collision near York College: NYPD

A Jamaica man was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident for a hit-and-run collision near York College that critically injured a pedestrian in March, according to the NYPD.

Sean Brown, 24, of 109th Avenue, was driving west on Liberty Avenue around 10:15 on the night of March 28 just blocks from his home, when he plowed into a 31-year-old man who was crossing near 160th Street. Brown allegedly drove away from the scene, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and found the victim with serious trauma to the head. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he remains listed in critical condition, police said.

Brown was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury and is awaiting arraignment at Queens Criminal Court, police said.