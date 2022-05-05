Job seeker slashes employee outside Middle Village store: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a man who allegedly slashed a store worker in Middle Village late last month.

According to authorities, at around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 25, two men were standing in front of a storefront at 61-02 69th St. at the intersection with Eliot Avenue along the eastern edge of Mount Olivet Cemetery, when one of the shop employees came out to speak to them. Video surveillance from the location released by the NYPD shows the employee exchanging a friendly fist bump with one of the men, who police say inquired about employment at the shop.

The man moved behind the store employee and pulled out a knife and then slashed him on the left side of his face before running off to parts unknown, according to the NYPD. The victim sought medical treatment by private means for his injuries, police said.

The alleged slasher is bald and was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a black bag slung over his shoulder and dark pants, police said. The second man wore a gray hooded sweatshirt under a dark vest.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.