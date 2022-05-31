Man sought for passing threatening note during Sunnyside bank heist: NYPD

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are hunting for an alleged bank robber who struck in Sunnyside Saturday morning, May 28.

The suspect entered the Capital One Bank branch located at 40-20 Queens Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. and approached a teller window. The man passed the teller a threatening note demanding money which said, “This is a bank robbery. I have a gun. No alarm, or I will shoot. No dye pack or I will shoot, give me 100 dollar bills and 50 dollar bills. I have nothing to lose,” according to the New York Post.

The teller complied and passed the suspect approximately $1,220, according to authorities.

The man fled the location in a yellow cab, which he exited a few blocks away, police said. The suspect continued fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported as a result of the bank heist, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man approaching the teller window and passing the note while he repeatedly motioned with his right hand towards his waistband.

The suspect is described as between 45 and 55 years old with a light complexion and is approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white mask, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored jeans, black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.