Motorcyclist dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ on bike in Astoria: NYPD

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon after he fell off his bike and wiped out in Astoria.

The 41-year-old victim was traveling westbound on Astoria Boulevard North just after 2 p.m. when he was thrown from his bike between 45th Street and 43rd Street along the Grand Central Parkway, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found the biker unconscious and unresponsive, lying next to his motorcycle with minor external injuries to his body, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the location in front of 43-21 Astoria Blvd. and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle rider fell to the pavement after suffering a “medical episode,” police said, adding that he did not strike any other motor vehicle along the roadway or stationary objects at the location.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.