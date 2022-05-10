P.S. 128 Spring Carnival and Flea Market event to feature local vendors and performers

The P.S./I.S. 128 Parent Teacher Association will host its first Spring Carnival and Flea Market on Saturday, May 21, to showcase student entrepreneurs and local vendors.

The event will be outside of P.S. 128 in Middle Village, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosting parents and students from Ridgewood, Maspeth and Glendale. Attendees can expect a performance from the Lorenz Latin Dance Studio of Glendale, along with a variety of vendors selling candles, clothing, hats, toys and more.

All proceeds will go toward funding graduation and end-of-year activities for the kids at P.S. 128.

PTA President Maureen McGarvey said that after hosting indoor basket auctions to raise money in the past, they wanted to switch things up this year.

“Although this is a fundraiser for the school, it’s still an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe way,” McGarvey said.

Organizer and PTA Vice President Connie Altamirano and her kids will also be partnering with California Pizza Kitchen to sell lemonade. Sales will fund supplies for local food pantries.