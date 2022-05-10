Popular Bayside Italian ice shop gets new owners, offers same delicious treats

The popular Bayside Italian ice restaurant Pesso’s Homemade Italian Ices is now under new ownership with a new name, Bella’s Italian Ices and Ice Cream. Despite these changes, the restaurant’s ice cream, gelato and Italian ices will remain the same, with former owner Gidon Pesso and his son Aylon showing the new owners how they create their delicious treats.

Pesso’s had been a community staple over the last 18 years. Now, with the elder Pesso retiring, he’s optimistic Bella’s can continue the legacy while also creating its own path.

“You should be able to put your name on something you’re proud of,” Pesso said. “The name change is a new step for new owners.”

New co-owner Will Yi, told QNS he had been discussing the possibility of taking up ownership of the restaurant with Pesso for five years.

A longtime customer, Yi said he didn’t want to see the ices go away.

“[Pesso’s] had the best tasting ices I’ve ever tried,” Yi said. “I’ve got Aylon showing me the ropes to keep that authentic taste.”

Yi said the name Bella’s was created because he felt it was a welcoming and friendly name for potential customers. While it wasn’t meant to be named after anyone in particular, there is a coincidental connection for Gidon Pesso. He said he had an aunt named Bella who helped raise him when he was young.

“I was ready to retire and looking for someone to continue [Pesso’s] legacy,” Pesso said. “Will was the guy. I’m happy that’s what he wants to do.”