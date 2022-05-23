Queens Community House honors two lawmakers at 10th annual spring event at Forest Hills Stadium

Queens Community House (QCH), one of the borough’s largest social service organizations, held its 10th annual “Celebrating Local Champions” reception at Forest Hills Stadium on May 18.

The event was the nonprofit’s first in-person spring event since 2019. Attendees included elected officials, Queens community stakeholders, borough residents, QCH leadership and program participants and supporters of the organization.

During the event, QCH honored Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi as “Local Champions” for their years of supporting the Queens community.

“Both Senator Stavisky and Assemblymember Hevesi have been tireless advocates for the Queens community, going above and beyond to ensure that families and individuals across the borough have the resources that they need,” said QCH Executive Director Ben Thomases.

Stavisky and Hevesi thanked QCH for the work they do to help the community.

“The main reason Assembly member Hevesi and I continue to support Queens Community House is the fact that they have programs for every age, from early childhood to older adults, serving the entire community in both good times and challenging times,” Stavisky said.

While he was unable to attend the event, Hevesi posted a video on Twitter saying he was honored to be named a “Local Champion.”

“I really appreciate you telling me I’m a champion, but I don’t think I’m a champion. You guys are the champions and I’m just proud to be working with you,” Hevesi said.

QCH also announced Esther Sanchez as the winner of their 2022 Irma E. Rodriguez Community Builder Award.

“Esther embodies what is best about our borough – a compassionate, tenacious and selfless individual who has made a dedicated effort to unite neighbors of all backgrounds,” said Anna Dioguardi Moyano, QCH director of community building.

During the event, residents and community stakeholders connected with each other as well as QCH leadership and program participants to learn about the organization’s array of services.

