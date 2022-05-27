Ridgewood cops looking for two electric skateboard riders who mugged a man on Wykoff Street

Police from the 104th Precinct are looking for two men who mugged a 22-year-old man in Ridgewood on Saturday night.

The victim was in front of 10-80 Wyckoff Ave. near the Summerfield Street intersection when he was approached by the two suspects. One of them grabbed the victim by his neck while the other forcibly removed his cellphone, police said.

The two assailants fled the location on electric skateboards in an unknown direction while the victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of one of the suspects riding away from the scene. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers. The second suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.