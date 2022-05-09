BREAKING: Two women shot and critically injured in Ridgewood

Detectives from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for the suspect who shot and critically injured two women on Monday morning, police reported.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:27 a.m. on May 9 in an apartment above the Wizard Electronics store at 66-17 Fresh Pond Rd., off Palmetto Street, in Ridgewood.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified 49-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and shoulder.

Upon further investigation, cops said they also found a 51-year-old woman at the location with a bullet wound to her head.

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Officers from the 104th Precinct closed off several blocks of Fresh Pond Road near the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Citizen app reported that cops are looking for a possible suspect seen fleeing inside a vehicle with tinted windows heading westbound along Palmetto Street, which is a one-way eastbound. Police, however, could not immediately confirm that information.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Additional reporting by Emily Davenport.

This story was first published on amNY.com. Check back later for additional updates.