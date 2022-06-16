Brooklyn man convicted in 2020 Jamaica stabbing after minor traffic incident exploded into violence: DA

A Brooklyn man was found guilty of stabbing a motorist in the face with a broken bottle after a minor traffic incident in Jamaica in November 2020.

Robert Finley, 46, on Wednesday, June 15, was convicted of assault in the first degree by a jury for attacking the man after an argument escalated into a near-deadly altercation, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Finley, of Tilden Avenue in East Flatbush, was found guilty following a two-week-long trial before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson.

According to trial records, the victim was driving past Finley’s vehicle near Liverpool Street and 109th Avenue when Finley allegedly opened his car door and struck the other automobile. The victim pulled over and got out of his car to inspect the damage and that’s when Finley approached with a glass bottle.

The defendant proceeded to smash the bottle over the man’s skull, then used the bottle’s jagged edges to stab the victim in the cheek and mouth. Finley then turned around and got back into his vehicle and drove away from the crime scene, according to trial records. The victim had deep lacerations to his face that required approximately 150 stitches and still has scars on his face nearly two years later, as a result of the attack.

“A minor vehicle collision escalated to brutal violence when the defendant stabbed the victim in the face as he attempted to inspect the inconsequential damage,” Katz said. “Following a two-week-long trial, a jury has determined that the defendant is guilty of assault in the first degree. We hope this verdict provides the victim with some measure of peace as he continues to recover from sustained injuries.”

Justice Johnson set the defendant’s sentencing for July 11. At that time, Finley faces up to 25 years in prison.