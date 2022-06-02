LaGuardia Airport Delta Air Lines stunning headhouse gets it’s wings

President Biden did not attend the ribbon cutting for Delta’s new headhouse at LaGuardia airport after his infamous remark back in 2014, “If I took you and blindfolded you and took you to LaGuardia Airport in New York, you’d think, ‘I must be in some third-world country.” Well he would eat crow today or take credit for the inflystructure that then Governor Cuomo commanded be developed at NY’s major airports. Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian proudly unveiled its new hub for ticketing, TSA checking, new concourses of local item concessions to a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers including Governor Hochul, Port Authority leaders, Boro President Richards, Congressman Meeks, along with the builders, project managers, construction crews and Delta employees. The LGP Terminal B was recently completed now Delta joins the airport with a stunning new facility which will turn a “third world airport” into a “World Class Airport” as described by Port Executive Director Rick Cotton.The headhouse goes live on Saturday after years of planning, and construction during the height of the pandemic.