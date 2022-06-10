One teen dead, another in critical condition after falling into Jamaica Bay waters in Howard Beach: NYPD

One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after they fell into the waters of Jamaica Bay off Howard Beach Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The two 13-year-olds were on the rocks along the shoreline in Spring Creek Park near the North Channel Bridge just before noon on June 10 when they fell into the water and disappeared, an NYPD spokesman said.

FDNY harbor units and dive teams, NYPD Emergency Services aviation, and other first responders conducted a massive search and rescue and pulled the two teenagers from Jamaica Bay.

The first teen was rescued from the water at around 12:30 p.m. and paramedics performed CPR on him. The second victim was found and pulled from the water around 1:30 p.m. and received CPR, police said.

EMS rushed the young men to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where one of the 13-year-old victims was pronounced dead and the second boy remains in critical condition, according to the NYPD.