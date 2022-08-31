Rockaway councilwoman forms community task force to address issues along Beach 116th Street

The 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach has deployed additional police officers and increased its presence along Beach 116th Street after Councilwoman Joann Ariola formed the Community Solutions Task Force to address the concerns of residents and merchants along the commercial corridor.

The new task force is composed of representatives of Community Board 14, civic leaders and members of the 100th Precinct, as well as business owners and tenants association representatives from the Rockaway Park area.

Following an initial meeting at Ariola’s district office, the NYPD stepped up patrols, with extra officers keeping watch during the weekends.

“For too long, Beach 116th Street has been plagued by a host of public safety and quality-of-life issues — many of which have driven potential customers away from the businesses here,” Ariola said. “This new task force seeks to address those issues head-on and transform the area into the vibrant commercial and residential corridor that it has every one of potential to become.”

Ariola will host another task force meeting on Friday, Sept. 16, at Roger’s Pub, located at 205 Beach 116th St. beginning at 1 p.m. Business owners who would like to attend the meeting with stakeholders and representatives of the Queens Chamber of Commerce should contact 718-318-6411.

“We strive to support our elected officials and create thriving small business communities throughout the borough of Queens,” said Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech. “Council member Ariola asked us for some guidance and expertise when it comes to working with local business organizations. We are happy to help. We will follow her lead, and look forward to offering some resources to help organize small businesses in the Beach 116th area.”