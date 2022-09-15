Cardi B pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges for role in Flushing bar brawl in 2018

Rap superstar Cardi B walked out of Queens Supreme Court a free woman Thursday morning, Sept. 15, after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors for her role in a 2018 bar brawl in a Flushing strip club.

The 29-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, avoided jail time by pleading guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the third degree in the assault on two female bartenders at the Angels Gentlemen’s Club and Restaurant, located at 32-17 College Point Blvd. Cardi B allegedly became enraged, believing that her husband Offset had slept with one of the bartenders.

As part of the plea deal with the Queens District Attorney’s Office, she was sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson to 15 days of community service, after which she will receive a conditional discharge. If she fails to fulfill the community service she will have to serve 15 days in jail. Cardi B must also comply with a three-year-long full order of protection and avoid any contact with the two victims, who go by the names Baddie G and Jade. Her two co-defendants also pleaded guilty for their roles in the attack.

“No one is above the law,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

According to the original criminal complaint, on Aug. 15, 2018, at around 3 a.m., the two bartenders alleged that Cardi B threw a hookah and two champagne bottles at them and then ordered members of her entourage to attack them with bottles and chairs. The glass bottles shattered on the floor of the club, causing one of the victims to sustain lacerations to her legs, bruising to her feet, and the alcohol that was thrown at her face irritated her eyes.

The Queens District Attorney’s office initially charged Cardi B with a misdemeanor, but she turned down a plea deal. The case then went to a grand jury, which returned an indictment that included two felony charges and could have sent her to prison for up to four years.

As part of the plea deal, ten other charges against Cardi B were dismissed. Jury selection was set to begin Friday ahead of her trial, which was scheduled for Monday.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a statement. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I’m trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I am looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”