Center for the Women of New York to host food tasting event

The Center for the Women of New York (CWNY) announced it will be holding a special food tasting event at Fort Totten Park on Sept. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Numerous local restaurants will offer food at this event, known as Taste of the World.

Just as the borough of Queens represents a melting pot for people of different cultures, so too will the food available at Taste of the World. Several different restaurants with vastly different cuisines will be represented there for attendees to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event will go toward CWNY helping to provide resources, educational programs and professional services to aid, uplift and improve the lives of women in New York City. Tickets for the event are $35 for CWNY members and $45 for non-members. Additionally, several different levels of sponsorship are available for purchase by organizations. It is $250 for a friend sponsorship, $500 for a gold sponsorship, $1,000 for a platinum sponsorship and $1,500 for a diamond sponsorship.

Each sponsor will receive acknowledgment during the program. Friend sponsors will be able to bring along two guests to Taste of the World. Gold sponsors will have their organizations’ names on the CWNY website throughout 2022 and be able to bring along five guests to the event. Platinum sponsors will have their organizations’ names and logos on the CWNY website for the rest of the year and be able to bring along 10 guests. Diamond sponsors will get their organizations’ names and logos along with links to their websites put on the CWNY site until the end of 2022 and be able to bring along 15 guests.

CWNY aims to help women overcome financial, violence, social, wellness and legal issues. They look to achieve this by raising awareness and advocating for full gender equality, understanding the needs of the women they help and connecting them with CWNY services, nonprofit partner organizations and public resources to aid, uplift and address their challenges.

Those interested in getting tickets or sponsorships for the event can go to TASTEOFWORLD.givesmart.com. The amount of tickets and each type of sponsorship are limited. Additionally, people can email events@cwny.org to ask about more information on Taste of the World.