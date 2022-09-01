Five champion teams crowned at the Metrokids Champions Cup in Maspeth

The Metrokids Youth Soccer League hosted its champions Cup at Frank Principe Park in Maspeth on Saturday, Aug. 27, during which the spring and summer champion teams competed against one another.

The league was founded in 1999 to serve the growing number of immigrant families who recently arrived in New York City. It now has now nearly 1,000 players, 65% of whom are Latino and 10% of whom are girls, who are concentrated in the youngest age groups.

Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) President Richard Christiano attended the championship.

Soccer Kids NYC won the Under-10 Champions Cup, while Queens City FC took home the Under-12 Champions Cup.

United Sherba FC won the Under-14 Champions Cup.

Randy Vogt, director of public relations for the ENYYSA, said the team had such a good time that they stayed at the field until all the games were completed hours later.

Barboncitos FC were the Under-16 Champions Cup winners and RS International took home the Under-17 Champions Cup.

“It was a beautiful day of soccer,” said Metrokids President Cesar Juca.