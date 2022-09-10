Brooklyn motorcyclist dies after blowing through red light and crashing into another vehicle in Richmond Hill: NYPD

A Brooklyn motorcyclist died Saturday morning, Sept. 10, after blowing through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Richmond Hill, according to authorities.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a collision at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 10. Upon their arrival, the officers found 31-year-old Fransisco A. Santiago, of South 2nd Street in Brooklyn, unconscious with severe head trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Santiago to Jamaica Hospital Medical Canter, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Squad determined that Santiago was traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue when he blew through a red light and crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza, operated by a 30-year-old woman, who was in the process of turning left from eastbound Atlantic Avenue to northbound Lefferts Boulevard. The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.