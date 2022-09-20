Police name victim in fatal Woodside stabbing: NYPD

Police on Tuesday released the identity of the man who was stabbed to death in Woodside in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 19.

Authorities said that at 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing at the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, steps away from the 69th Street-Fisk Avenue station on the 7 line.

When the officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Freddy Jimenez with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS responded to the location and transported the Jimenez to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

A source familiar with the investigation previously told amNewYork Metro Jimenez was stabbed during a dispute with an unidentified male perpetrator. Based on eyewitness accounts, the source said, it’s believed both the victim and attacker were intoxicated at the time.

The argument turned violent when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the 55-year-old man in the chest, authorities said. The culprit, who was apparently shirtless at the time, fled on foot eastbound along Roosevelt Avenue.

There are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.