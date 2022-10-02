Victoria’s Secrets: A special New Year’s message

I’d like to use this space for a special message that was passed on to me by Tovah Feldshuh, who has been an inspiration to many of us who have seen her great work bringing characters to life.

As I celebrated Rosh Hashanah at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, I was inspired by Rabbi Marc Schneier, who spoke about the creation of the world during his sermon.

He discussed how Abraham, our patriarch, was tested repeatedly by God with terrible personal experiences and still persevered.

The rabbi’s message was how one should never lose sight about what one does or what one wants to be, even though we are tested by God every day. He encouraged us to find our strength and follow the picture of what we want our lives to be.

His words really spoke to me and every single person in the congregation who has faced adversity, reminding each of us of the need to be strong and to keep our visions in front of us.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is also a time of tradition in which families gather to celebrate with wishes of joy, happiness and health while always remembering to show kindness to others.

I wish all my readers “Shana Tova,” Happy New Year!

Thinking of wonderful you

Written by Ariella Bernstein

As the sun sets over the remaining days of the Jewish calendar, here’s to a New Year and a life worth living;

And to laughing until your ribs hurt;

To helping those in need and not being too needy yourself;

To strong coffee, even stronger friends, and being stronger yet still to show up for something bigger than you;

To finding the meaning in small acts of kindness which cost you nothing, but make humanity more humane;

To the children and grandchildren to whom the future belongs but who teach us how to ride a scooter, play in the dirt, be buried in the sand and dish ice cream for dinner because no one ever died from it;

To a life unscripted and to living with your arms wide open, even though it makes you vulnerable and unsteady;

And to the friends who catch you and make you feel safe when you fall;

To your physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health, for anything is possible with it.