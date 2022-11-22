Quantcast
News

Fatal Flushing collision deemed homicide after investigators discover that victim sustained gunshot wound: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service
Photo via Getty Images

A fatal collision investigation in Flushing was reclassified as a homicide after it was discovered that the motorist had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the NYPD.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday night, Nov. 20. Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at 37th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at 9:50 p.m., when they found a 25-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a 2022 BMW that had flipped over.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Tao Wu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that Wu was traveling westbound on 37th Avenue one block south of Northern Boulevard in Flushing when he struck a sidewalk at Parsons Boulevard, causing the BMW to roll over.

Further investigation found that Wu sustained a gunshot wound to his upper back prior to the collision, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York