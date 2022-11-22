Fatal Flushing collision deemed homicide after investigators discover that victim sustained gunshot wound: NYPD

A fatal collision investigation in Flushing was reclassified as a homicide after it was discovered that the motorist had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the NYPD.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday night, Nov. 20. Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at 37th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at 9:50 p.m., when they found a 25-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a 2022 BMW that had flipped over.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Tao Wu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that Wu was traveling westbound on 37th Avenue one block south of Northern Boulevard in Flushing when he struck a sidewalk at Parsons Boulevard, causing the BMW to roll over.

Further investigation found that Wu sustained a gunshot wound to his upper back prior to the collision, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.