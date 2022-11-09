Man injured by backpack-swinging tough guy inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

A subway rider was assaulted inside the Jackson Heights transit hub early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

The 32-year-old man was inside the 74th Street-Broadway station making his way down the staircase from the mezzanine to the southbound E train platform at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 when his bag accidentally brushed against an unidentified man. The unidentified man then proceeded to strike the victim in the head with his backpack, police said. The assailant ran off in an unknown direction while the victim sustained a laceration to the head and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he walked through the station carrying the gray backpack with black shoulder straps. The assailant wore a dark hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.