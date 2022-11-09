Quantcast
News

Man injured by backpack-swinging tough guy inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
subway
Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for this man who allegedly used his backpack as a weapon after he was jostled inside a Jackson Heights subway station. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A subway rider was assaulted inside the Jackson Heights transit hub early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

The 32-year-old man was inside the 74th Street-Broadway station making his way down the staircase from the mezzanine to the southbound E train platform at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 when his bag accidentally brushed against an unidentified man. The unidentified man then proceeded to strike the victim in the head with his backpack, police said. The assailant ran off in an unknown direction while the victim sustained a laceration to the head and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he walked through the station carrying the gray backpack with black shoulder straps. The assailant wore a dark hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York