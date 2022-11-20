Victoria’s Secrets: New/old destination

I had the wonderful pleasure of visiting the Rechler Equity Partners’ reimagining of a historic Hamptons site that has been lovingly restored, expanded and brought back from its 1692 roots of welcoming travelers: the stunning, art-filled Canoe Place Inn & Cottages along the Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays located in the town of Southampton.

As I had the valet take my car, I entered the newly created warm and inviting environment.

I had been invited to see the nearly completed multi-acre waterfront property, which has been decades in the making, with rooms in the inn, as well as in the “boat house” along the Shinnecock Canal. It’s a year-round resort that also features a ballroom for 300 people, a spa and restaurants.

There is an old-world library that welcomes guests with a huge historic fireplace and an intimate dining and seating area.

I was lucky enough to have lunch at the charming and inviting Good Ground Tavern on a sunny day with the light streaming through the large windows surrounding the bar area contiguous to the dining rooms.

Our party of four was eager to share the many innovative dishes on the American cuisine menu.

The historic Canoe Place Inn provides breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we were ready to enjoy lunch together.

Our meal began with shared delectable Neapolitan and mushroom personal pizzas, made just how I like it with a crispy crust and loaded with cheese. We had enough for us all to share, but we had just begun!

We then had an unusual, but tasty pumpkin seed hummus that is definitely worth ordering again!

The friendly, informed waitress Kelly — she was wearing a name tag, which I appreciated — brought us our next dish: four round, bite-sized crab cakes rich with meat and cooked to perfection. They practically melted in my mouth!

Although each course excited my palate, my favorite dish was the lobster roll crostini — sumptuous pieces of juicy lobster seasoned with tarragon, lemon aioli presented on grilled sourdough. It was the best lobster roll I ever ate!

For dessert, we chose chocolate chip cookies loaded with chips that melted in my mouth.

What a sweet ending to a superb meal! I can’t wait to return!

Following our lovely lunch, we drove over to meet two world-class sculptors.

First, we met with Joel Perlman, who was working in his barn in Southampton. Then, we were off to visit Hans Van de Bovenkamp’s 8-acre sculpture garden in Sagaponack.

Both men create sculptures from metal, but each have their own distinct styles.

Stay tuned for Hans’ upcoming art show and sale raising money for a local cause on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring his work and the work of fellow artists Anahi DeCanio, Christine Matthäi and Beth O’Donnell. See you there!