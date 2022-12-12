Crook snatches elderly woman’s purse from her walker inside Jackson Heights parking garage: NYPD

A heartless crook preyed on an elderly woman as she moved through a Jackson Heights parking garage with the aid of a walker during the evening of Friday, Dec. 9.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are on the lookout for the suspect who snuck up on the 85-year-old victim inside the garage located in a residential building located at 74-10 35th Ave. just after 7 p.m. and allegedly pushed her to the floor. The crook proceeded to take the woman’s purse, which was stowed away in her walker, before running out of the garage, police said. They added that the suspect was last seen entering the 74th Street transit hub at Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries to the right side of her body when she was knocked to the ground and was treated at the crime scene by paramedics. Her purse contained credit cards, an unknown amount of cash and her personal identification.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect before and after the attack inside the parking garage.

Police described him as approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a dark complexion, a heavy build and a mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a Chicago White Sox logo on the front, a light-colored face mask, a black winter jacket with yellow trim, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.